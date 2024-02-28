Haryana: 3 more arrested in Nafe Singh Rathee murder case

Three more persons have been booked in the murder case of the Indian National Lok Dal Haryana president, Nafe Singh Rathee confirmed by Haryana Police on Tuesday. The Police has till now booked 15 persons of which 10 have been identified and 5 persons are still unidentified.

A police official confirmed that the persons have been booked on the statement of the son of Nafe Singh Rathee. The three more persons booked are MLA Vijendra Rathee, Sandeep Rathee and Rajpal Sharma, vice-chairman Nagar Parishad. An FIR has been registered under various sections of the IPC including 302 (murder), Arms Act and the case is still under investigation.

Nafe Singh Rather and INLD worker Jai Kishan were killed when unidentified assailants fired a volley of bullets at them in their SUV on Sunday evening. Among others booked in the FIR are BJP MLA Naresh Kaushik, Karambir Rathee, Ramesh Rathee, Satish Rathee, Gaurav Rathee, Rahul and Kamal.

Nafe Singh Rathee has a chequered history as one year back he had been accused of abetment to suicide of a BJP leader. A BJP leader from Bahadurgarh, Jagdish Rathi has died by suicide in January last year.

Meanwhile, MLA, Abhay Singh Chautala came down heavily on BJP during the Haryana Vidhan Sabha session today stating that there is no role of any gang in the brutal murder of INLD state president and former MLA Nafe Singh Rathi, rather it is the work of the party in power.

Nafe Singh Rathi had written to the SP the names of four people from whom he was facing threat to his life. He had requested for security for himself but he was not given security. Chautala said that he had received a threat, after informing the SP of Jind, his security was increased but it was taken back after two days. He questioned the Home Minister on what action has been taken so far on the application.