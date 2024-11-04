Haryana: 28 IAS officers transferred after Diwali

Chandigarh: Four days after, Haryana government has yet again transferred 28 IAS officers on Sunday (3 November) after Diwali.

In the transfers orders, the Deputy Commissioners (DCs) of 10 districts were changed.

Hisar DC Pradeep Dahiya has been transferred to Jhajjar while Anish Yadav has been appointed DC in Hisar. Prior to this, Anish Yadav has worked as ADC in Hisar. Manesar Municipal Corporation Commissioner Ashok Kumar Garg has been appointed Gurugram Municipal Corporation Commissioner.

Kurukshetra DC Rajesh Jogpal has been appointed Registrar of Co-operative Society Haryana. He has held this post earlier as well.

Rohtak DC Ajay Kumar has been appointed DC of Gurugram. Besides this, Jhajjar DC Shakti Singh has been appointed MD of State Federation of Co-operative Sugar Mills. Gurugram Development Authority CEO Manish Kumar has been appointed DC of Charkhi Dadri.

Jitendra Singh Chhillar as DC of Charkhi Dadri. Last transfers were made on October 31.

Four days ago, the government transferred IPS officers of several districts. In the transfer orders passed four days ago, the government transferred 36 officers at once. The officers who have been transferred include the Jind SP, who is facing allegations of sexual exploitation of women police personnel. He has been removed from the post of Jind SP.