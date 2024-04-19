Haryana: 19,812 polling stns set up at 10,363 sites

CHANDIGARH: Haryana Chief Electoral Officer Anurag Agarwal has appealed to the state’s people to vote in the upcoming Lok Sabha 2024 general elections, scheduled for May 25, and to ensure maximum participation. Agarwal was chairing a review meeting with departmental officers regarding election arrangements here today. He informed that 19,812 polling stations have been set up at 10,363 locations across the state, including 13,588 in rural areas and 6,224 in urban areas.



There are polling booths at 2,400 locations in cities and 7,963 locations in villages. He stated that following the announcement of the Lok Sabha election schedule by the Election Commission on March 16, the Model Code of Conduct is in effect. The elections in the state are scheduled for May 25, 2024. The notification will be issued on April 29, and May 6 is the last date for filing nominations.