Haryana: 11 injured as fire breaks out after gas cylinder leak at residential quarter in Yamunanagar

Yamunanagar: Eleven people, including seven children, suffered burn injuries on Thursday after a fire broke out due to leakage from a gas cylinder at a residential quarter for migrant labourers in Haryana's Yamunanagar, police said.

"As per preliminary information, there was a gas leak from the cylinder and soon a fire broke out and the walls of the quarter collapsed," a police official said, adding that the incident took place in the Salempur Bangar area.

The area where the incident took place lies adjacent to a factory where migrant labourers work, he said.

"Seven children, two women and two men were injured in the incident. After the incident, the injured were brought to the Civil Hospital. Some of the injured who suffered serious burn injuries have been referred to PGIMER in Chandigarh," he said.

Further investigations into the incident are on, he said.