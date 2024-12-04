Harneet Pannu: A champion for child welfare

Chandigarh: Harneet Pannu’s remarkable dedication to child welfare and her tireless efforts have left an indelible mark on countless young lives.

Harneet’s journey began with Make A Difference (MAD), an award-winning non-profit enhancing learning and life outcomes for institutionalised children. During her law school years in India, she volunteered with MAD for three and a half years, rising from volunteer to regional manager. Harneet identified skill gaps among children and mobilized volunteers to bridge them. As a regional manager, Harneet contributed to Shelter Support, improving the ecosystem for children’s growth. During the pandemic, she showcased exceptional leadership, ensuring seamless digital operations.

After graduating from the University of California with a Master’s in Law, Harneet joined Dependency Legal Services in California as a Staff Attorney. Her expertise in juvenile and dependency law, meticulous work, and professional handling of difficult clients have earned accolades from judges.

Harneet’s willingness to go the extra mile for minor clients is particularly noteworthy. She regularly visits clients with social workers, understanding their needs, is particularly noteworthy.

One notable instance showcases Harneet’s unwavering advocacy: she successfully moved motions to ensure the safety and security of a teenage client with mental health issues who was a victim of sexual abuse.

Harneet is a shining example of passion and professionalism in child welfare. Her unique blend of expertise and commitment is unparalleled.

(Author is a Member of the Child Welfare Committee Chandigarh)