Harishankar Tiwari’s death ends Brahmin vs Thakur gang war

Pandit Harishankar Tiwari, 88, a prominent political figure and former five-time Cabinet minister in the Uttar Pradesh government, was cremated at Muktidham in Badhalganj, Gorakhpur where people in thousands attended his funeral.

The veteran leader took his last breath at his residence on Tuesday evening, sending shockwaves through the political landscape of the region. Tiwari, known for his influential presence and significant contributions to the state, leaves behind a grieving family, including two sons and a daughter.

As news of Tiwari’s demise spread, a multitude of supporters gathered at his residence in Dharamshala, as well as in Gorakhpur Hata, to pay their respects to the departed leader. The loss of Tiwari, fondly referred to as the “empire of Bahubali in Eastern Uttar Pradesh,” has left a void in the political sphere that will be challenging to fill.

Tiwari’s legacy intertwined with that of his rival, Virendra Pratap Shahi, with both men representing different factions based on the dynamics of Brahmin vs. Thakur.

The late 88-year-old politician’s journey in politics was marked by his association with crime, a fact that added intrigue to his story. However, Tiwari’s impact on the development of Gorakhpur cannot be undermined.

Today, the city stands as a symbol of progress and the home of the chief minister, yet it was also witness to a

significant crime wave in its history.

During the 1970s, while the nation was immersed in Jayaprakash Narayan’s movement, Gorakhpur’s student leaders were engaged in a fierce battle for dominance. Harishankar Tiwari, alongside Balwant Singh, led the charge, constantly vying for supremacy. It was during this time that Virendra Pratap Shahi, hailing from the same caste as Balwant Singh, entered the scene and aligned himself with the latter.

Caste divisions played a crucial role in determining power dynamics, as both Brahmins and Thakurs sought to establish their dominance in the district.