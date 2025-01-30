Harish Kumar Gupta appointed new DGP of Andhra Pradesh

Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh government on Wednesday appointed Harish Kumar Gupta as the Director General of Police (DGP) under full additional charge.

A 1992 batch IPS officer, Gupta will replace D Tirumala Rao as the DGP after the latter's superannuation from service on January 31.

Rao is re-employed as the vice-chairman and managing director of the Andhra Pradesh State Road Transportation Corporation (APSRTC) for a period of one year, starting February 1.

"Harish Kumar Gupta IPS (1992), Director General, Vigilance and Enforcement, and Ex-officio Principal Secretary to government, is placed in full additional charge of the post of DGP (head of police force) until further orders," a government order read.

Gupta was appointed the DGP by the Election Commission for a brief period during the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. He was later replaced by Rao after the TDP-led NDA government assumed charge.