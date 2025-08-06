Haridwar: Boulder falls on track, disrupts Rly traffic

New Delhi: Heavy rainfall in Uttarakhand, following a cloudburst in Uttarkashi, briefly brought train operations on the busy Haridwar–Dehradun section to a halt on Tuesday after a boulder fell onto the tracks between Motichur and Haridwar.

Northern Railway officials confirmed that no casualties occurred, as a protective canopy installed earlier by the Railways prevented damage.

Railway staff, including sectional officers, promptly reached the site and restoration work is being carried out at full pace. Officials said the track would be cleared and traffic resumed as soon as possible.

Several train services have been cancelled or curtailed. Train 12369 has been short-terminated at Haridwar, and 12370 will also end there. Train 12055 will not operate beyond Haridwar either.

Passengers have been advised to check the latest timetable and use railway enquiry services before planning their journeys.

Senior officials are closely monitoring the situation, and further updates will be issued once restoration work is complete.