Hardeep Singh Puri addresses plenary session at 7th Petrochemical Conclave

new delhi: Hardeep Singh Puri, Union Minister of Petroleum & Natural Gas and Housing & Urban Affairs, addressed the Plenary Session at the 7th Petrochemical Conclave in New Delhi on Saturday in the presence of Rameswar Teli, Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas, Labour and Employment, Pankaj Jain, Secretary, MoP&NG, S M Vaidya, Chairman, IndianOil, Sujoy Choudhury, Director (Planning & Business Development), IndianOil and other functional directors of IndianOil.

The conclave aims to provide a comprehensive platform for varied Petrochemical stakeholders to deliberate on the opportunities and challenges with the sector and brainstorm on the impacts of forces like energy transition, crude oil to chemicals, industry 4.0, emerging green pathways, and circular economy.