Hardeep Puri says ‘no water’ after Bilawal Bhutto’s ‘blood’ threat

New Delhi: Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Saturday issued a sharp response to Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chief Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari’s recent remarks on India’s suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT) following the Pahalgam terror attack on Tuesday.

Puri’s comments come in the wake of Bhutto-Zardari’s inflammatory speech at a public rally in Sukkur, Sindh province. Addressing supporters, the former Pakistan foreign minister had said, “The Indus is ours and will remain ours - either our water will flow through it, or their blood.”

The Indus flows through the province, and the Indus Valley Civilisation city of Mohenjo-Daro flourished on its banks. And Bilawal said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has claimed India is heir to a civilisation thousands of years old, “But that civilisation lies in Mohenjo-daro, in Larkana. We are its true custodians, and we will defend it.”

Bilawal said that Modi cannot sever the aeons-old bond between the people of Sindh and the Indus, adding that “the Indian government has cast its eyes on Pakistan’s water, and the situation demands unity among all four provinces to defend and protect their water.”

Responding to PPP chairman’s statement, Union minister Puri remarked, “I heard his statement. Tell him to jump somewhere in water. Well, how will he when there will be no water? Do not dignify such statements. They will get to understand that.”

“The Pahalgam incident is unequivocally a cross-border terrorist attack unleashed by a neighbouring state, and they are taking responsibility. Unlike before, no business will continue. Like Prime Minister Modi said, Pakistan will have to pay a heavy price, and this is just the beginning. The terrorists take away the most fundamental right to life. This is being condemned by the entire world. Pakistan is not just a rogue state, it is a country in terminal decline,” he added.

In response to India’s decision to suspend the IWT, Pakistan on Thursday threatened to suspend the Simla Agreement and put other bilateral accords with India on hold. P

akistan also suspended all trade, closed its airspace for Indian airlines and said any attempt to divert the water meant for it under the Indus Water Treaty will be considered an Act of War.