Harda firecrackers unit blast was bound to happen, say residents

Shaken by the loss of her parents in the devastating fire and explosion at a firecracker factory in Harda, Madhya Pradesh, a woman expressed her grief and anger. “This tragedy was waiting to happen,” she stated, emphasising the dangers of operating such a facility within a residential area. The blast, which occurred on Tuesday, ripped through the factory, triggering a massive fire that engulfed nearby homes and claimed the lives of 11 individuals. In the wake of the disaster, officials reported on Wednesday that over 100 injured people were receiving treatment at various hospitals across the state.

Two persons were reported to be missing while rescue personnel armed with equipment and fire tenders have completed the first round of operation at the blast site. More than 200 people were wounded in the blast and the ensuing fire.

Meanwhile, the state government on Wednesday transferred the Superintendent of Police (SP) of Harda. The state home department issued the transfer order for Harda SP Sanjeev Kanchan in the evening.

The IPS officer has been moved to the state police headquarters in Bhopal as Assistant Inspector General (AIG), said the order.

The firecrackers unit is located in the Bairagarh locality on Magardha Road, on the outskirts of Harda town, about 150 km from the state capital Bhopal.

The woman’s voice resonated with many in the community, highlighting concerns about the potential dangers posed by such factories when located in close proximity to homes and families. She also held the government and the factory owner responsible for Tuesday’s horrific incident.

A man residing in the area said they had sought removal of the firecrackers unit from the area, but no heed was paid to their demand. In the vicinity of the factory and surrounding areas, chaos prevailed as people were struggling to reach a safer place.

The firecracker unit was reduced to rubble, with scattered bodies, damaged homes and debris lying all around on roads and open areas. Many houses in the vicinity were damaged. A burnt and overturned truck was seen lying about 50 feet away from the blast site.

“I hold the government and the factory owner responsible for this incident. They should not have run the factory in the populated area,” said Neha, another woman whose house was also burnt.

“People have died earlier also but the government gave permission...the government opens the seal again (of a unit locked after such incidents) as they (owner) deposit the money. What happens?” she said.

Several residents said that several representations had been given to the district administration for removing the factory but their pleas went unheard.

Aruna Rajput, a mother of five, lost her house in the incident and spent the night out on a road with her children.

“I ran away after the first blast. Several people in my colony suffered injuries and are undergoing treatment. My entire house got damaged,” she said, trying to fight back the tears. .

“There were small incidents earlier too but I became homeless this time. I spent the night on the road. I have nothing left and want government help,” she said.

Divisional Commissioner (Narmadapuram) Pawan Sharma told reporters at the blast site that the first phase of the rescue operation has been completed.

Sharma said since the temperature at the site was very high due to the fire triggered by the blast, the debris was removed using earthmovers after throwing water on it through cannons.

“It is a debris of explosives. It will be turned upside down by throwing water to bring it to a stage of zero explosives and to find out if there is any fire deep within the rubble. So, the second round of operation will continue,” said the senior bureaucrat.

Asked about local residents expressing apprehension that more people could be buried under the debris, Sharma ruled out such a possibility.

“I would like to state categorically that the total human loss is 11. Entire debris has been checked by personnel of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Emergency Response Force (SDERF). Such rumours are baseless,” maintained the IAS officer.

According to Sub Divisional Officer of Police BS Maurya, who was posted at the district hospital in Harda, of 217 injured persons, 73 people were admitted to the district hospital. These included 51 factory workers and 22 people living in the vicinity of the explosion site.

Maurya said 38 injured people were referred to other cities for treatment, while 95 were discharged. Two persons are reported to be missing, he added.

Two owners of the firecrackers factory were arrested by the police on Tuesday and booked for culpable homicide not amounting to murder, among other charges, officials said. Another person was detained in connection with the incident.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav met the injured persons and families of the deceased in Harda district hospital on Wednesday. “I came to meet the people who were injured in the Harda fire incident. We also provided financial assistance to the injured from the government. Concrete action will be taken against those found responsible, ‘’ he said. The CM had also visited the injured persons admitted in a hospital in Bhopal last night.

State unit president of Congress Jitu Patwari also visited the injured in the hospital in Harda.

The sound of the explosion was heard 25 kilometres away and eyewitnesses said body parts were scattered at a distance from the site and vehicles on a nearby road were hit by splinters. The cause of the explosion is not yet known.

The state government has constituted a three-member committee which will be headed by Additional Chief Secretary (Home) to conduct a detailed probe into the explosion at the firecrackers unit. The panel is also mandated to fix the responsibility of those officials who were supposed to prevent such incidents.