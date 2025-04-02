Harassing farmers has become BJP’s policy: Hooda

Chandigarh: Former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda has said that “looting and unnecessarily harassing farmers has become the BJP’s policy”.

He claimed that the “poor” management of crops and “deliberate indifference” towards farmers forces them to sell crops below MSP. “Every season, there is a deliberate delay in starting the crop procurement and procurement is not started even on the fixed date. There is no arrangement of gunny bags in the mandis nor for lifting, due to which farmers have to bear the brunt... ,” he said.