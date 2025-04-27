Hanumangarhi’s Mahant to visit Ramlala, breaking centuries-old tradition

Ayodhya: In a historic and unprecedented move in the religious landscape of Ayodhya, the incumbent Mahant of Hanumangarhi, Premdas Maharaj, will step beyond the traditional limits of Hanumangarhi to visit Lord Ramlala. For centuries, the tradition at Hanumangarhi dictated that the sitting Mahant could not venture outside the 52 bigha premises. However, on April 30, that age-old custom will be rewritten, marking a new beginning. According to Panch Sanjay Das of Sagariya Patti, Mahant Premdas will commence his sacred journey at 7 am, accompanied by thousands of saints and devotees. The Mahant will first proceed via the VIP route from Hanumangarhi to the banks of the holy Saryu river, where he will take a ceremonial bath. After the bath, he will return and proceed toward the court of Ramlala, with grand celebrations planned along the way. The procession will be a spectacular sight, with flowers showered at 40 designated points between the Saryu and the Ram Janmabhoomi complex. Helicopters will also join the celebration, showering petals from the skies.

Traditional grandeur will be on full display, with elephants, horses, and camels forming part of the vibrant procession. Mahant Premdas will carry the sacred flag and stick of Hanumangarhi during the journey, symbolising the temple’s deep-rooted spiritual authority. Joining him will be Mahants and Panchs from all four Pattis of Hanumangarhi — Sagariya Patti, Ujjainiya Patti, Basantiya Patti, and Haridwari Patti. Speaking about this historic move, Sanjay Das revealed that Mahant Premdas had been feeling a divine inspiration from Hanuman Ji for the past three months, urging him to visit Ramlala and seek his blessings.