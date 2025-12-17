‘Hansi to become Haryana’s 23rd district; notification within a week’

Chandigarh: With the Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini announcing district status to Hansi, the people of the district can now look forward to better roads, infrastructure, and a decline in crime rate as major changes.

The state has been pondering over granting the status since long and the state has finally got its 23rd district after nine years.

Among other districts in the list include, Assandh, Naraingarh, Manesar, Pehowa, Barwala, Safidon, Pataudi, Dabwali, Hansi and Gohana.

With the announcement the district can expect more job avenues, better roads and infrastructure, better wanted supply.

Haryana Chief Minister on Tuesday announced that Hansi will be accorded district status as the 23rd district of the state, marking a significant

administrative milestone for the region.

The Chief Minister further stated that the official notification will be issued within a week, after which Hansi will formally attain district status from the revenue administration perspective.

Addressing a ‘Vikas rally’ in Hansi, the CM also inaugurated and laid foundation stones of three development projects worth Rs 77.30 crore.

Recalling Hansi’s rich historical and cultural legacy, Nayab Singh Saini described it as a land of valour and sacrifice, once known as the gateway of Hindustan.

He paid homage to the sacrifices made during the First War of Independence in 1857, stating that the historic Lal Sadak still bears testimony to the brutal atrocities of the British, where freedom fighters were mercilessly crushed.

He said Hansi’s prominence predates even the freedom struggle, noting that the town was earlier known as Asi and Asigarh, and during the reign of Emperor Harsha, it served as the capital of the Satluj province.

Reaffirming the government’s commitment to regional development, the Chief Minister said that no stone would be left unturned for the progress of Hansi.