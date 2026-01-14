Handling of China muddled India’s foreign policy, alleges Congress

New Delhi: The Congress on Monday criticised the Narendra Modi government’s China policy, alleging that India’s strategic interests and territorial integrity had been compromised through what it described as a pattern of silence, concessions and contradictions.

The party termed the approach a “meek surrender”, arguing that official claims of firmness had given way to accommodation in practice.

Addressing the issue, Congress leader Pawan Khera said the government’s rhetoric of showing a “laal aankh” (red eye) to Beijing had, in effect, translated into repeated “laal salaams” to the Chinese Communist Party. He alleged that the handling of China had muddled India’s foreign policy and weakened national security.

Citing the 2020 Galwan clash, where 20 Indian soldiers lost their lives, Khera said the Prime Minister’s public assertion that there had been no intrusion had effectively given China a “clean chit”, emboldening further expansionist moves. He also referred to recent acknowledgements by senior Army officials that China had backed Pakistan militarily during Operation Sindoor, even as the govt explored easing restrictions on Chinese companies.

The Congress leader questioned the decision to resume the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra on terms set by Beijing despite China’s deployment of advanced air defence systems and supply of long-range missiles to Pakistan. He also flagged China’s restrictions on fertiliser exports and rare earth supplies to India, which he said were hurting farmers and industry, while tourism visas continued to be issued to Chinese nationals.