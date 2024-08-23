Handicrafts & Handloom Corp to reach-out artisans: Harshvardhan

Shimla: Himachal Pradesh Handicraft and Handloom Corporation has launched a major initiative to support artisans by providing marketing platforms and promoting local handcrafted products within and outside the state.



Industries minister Harshwardhan Chauhan presided over the 192nd meeting of the HP state Handicrafts & Handloom Corporation on Wednesday, outlining new strategies to boost the corporation’s activities. He announced that the corporation is implementing a Central-sponsored project, the Comprehensive Handicrafts Cluster Development Scheme (CHCDS), with a budget of Rs 23.38 crore over three years.

The minister commended the corporation’s achievements for the year 2023-24, highlighting that it benefitted 420 artisans and distributed improved toolkits to 340 artisans.

For the year 2024-25, 107 design and technical development workshops and six entrepreneur development programs have been conducted, benefiting approximately 2,500 artisans.

He announced that three Thematic Exhibitions will be organised within the state to facilitate the sale of artisan products. Additionally, two new emporia will be established and six existing emporia renovated. The minister praised the corporation’s efforts and emphasised the need for widespread awareness of the schemes and preservation of traditional art forms to maintain the state’s handloom and handicraft heritage.

Managing Director Gandharva Rathore updated the board on major activities, reporting a profit of Rs 40.92 lakh for the financial year 2021-22.

The corporation achieved sales of Rs 412.99 lakh in handicrafts and handloom products from April 1, 2024, to July 31, 2024. In 2024-25, two Tana Bana (handlooms) Expos will be held in Shimla and Dharamshala, providing free space for 25 weavers to sell their products directly to customers.