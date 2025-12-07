Ham radio operators unite man in Bangladesh with family

Kolkata: The ham radio operators in Bengal have been able to facilitate the return of a mentally challenged man from Bangladesh to India through the Haridaspur – Benapole land check post in West Bengal. Sudam Hembram originally hailing from Mayurbhanj in Odisha has been estranged from his family for 15 years.

A non governmental organisation based in Bangladesh that works in rescue and rehabilitation of mentally challenged persons had contacted Ambarish Nag Biswas of West Bengal Radio Club (WBRC) – an organisation of ham radio enthusiasts in Bengal some days back and informed that they have been spotting Sudam roaming aimlessly in and around Golabari station area for the last eight years.

Mohammad Abdul Gani Fitoor, the founder and president of the organisation who made the call said that he had attempted rescue of Sudam on earlier occasion too, but failed to do so because of his confronting and challenging nature. Sudam used to speak in Oriya. Recently, Sudam was found lying sick on a railway platform and then only he was picked up and brought to Fitoor’s own centre.

On hearing the man chanting ‘Joy Jagannath’ he had the impression of Sudam’s Indian connection and contacted Nag Biswas for assistance.

After two days search, the man’s address was finally traced at Jagannathpur village at Mayurbhanj, Odisha. Video calling was arranged through which Sudam spoke with his nephew in Odisha.

Following the procedure of repatriation, the High Commission of India in Dhaka with the help of police officially handed over Sudam to his nephew Subash Hembram at the Haridaspur- Benapole border on Sunday.