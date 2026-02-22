Half-burnt body of JMM worker found in Jharkhand’s Giridih

Giridih: The half-burnt body of a Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) worker was found in Giridih district on Saturday, police said.

The deceased has been identified as 45-year-old Rakesh Mahto, a former Zila Parishad chairman.

His body was found in a deserted place near Ghutvali in Nimiyaghat police station area, a police officer said.

Nimiyaghat police station officer in-charge Suman Kumar said, “Prima facie, it seems the man, identified as Rakesh Mahto, a JMM worker and former ZP chairman, was beaten to death and then the body was set ablaze to destroy evidence. A forensic team will collect evidence from the spot. The body will be sent for post-mortem examination.”

A murder case will be registered against unidentified persons, he said, adding that further investigation is underway.

Meanwhile, state minister and JMM leader Sudivya Sonu expressed grief over the incident, and said Mahto was an active and dedicated worker of the party. “According to information received so far, he got a phone call from someone around Saturday midnight, after which he left the house.

Early this morning, people found his motorcycle and his half-burnt body and immediately alerted the police.

The police investigation into the matter is currently underway,” the minister told reporters outside the Jharkhand Assembly.