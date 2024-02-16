Haldwani: Look-out notice against mastermind

DEHRADUN: A look-out notice has been issued against Haldwani violence key accused Abdul Malik and his son Abdul Moid, while five more rioters have been arrested, police said on Friday.



With the fresh arrests, the total number of rioters held in connection with incidents of stone pelting and arson triggered by the demolition of a madrassa in the town on February 8 has climbed to 42, they said.

Malik had constructed the madrassa and had vehemently opposed its demolition. He is said to be the mastermind behind the clashes.

Posters of nine “wanted rioters”, including Abdul Malik and his son, have also been pasted at various places across the town asking the public to share any information about them with the police.

Apart from Malik and his son, the “wanted rioters” are Taslim, Wasim, Ayaz, Raees, Shakil Ansari, Maukeen and Zia ul Rahman.

Police teams are continuously searching for the miscreants in all possible places, police said.

Relaxation of curfew for a few hours with certain restrictions continued on Friday in Banbhoolpura area, which was the epicentre of the violence.

However, Internet service in the area remained suspended for the eighth day.

Authorities on Thursday relaxed curfew in Banbhoolpura area of the town for varied durations.

A civil rights groups-led fact-finding team has claimed that the violent clashes that shook Haldwani on February 8 was not an isolated incident but rather the culmination of escalating communal tensions fuelled by divisive rhetoric and policies.

A civil society fact-finding team comprising members of the Association for Protection of Civil Rights and Karawan-e-Mohabbat had visited Haldwani on Wednesday.

Violence broke out on February 8 over the demolition of an illegally built madrassa in the Banbhoolpura area. In the violence, six rioters were killed and more than 100, including police personnel and mediapersons, were injured, according to the police.