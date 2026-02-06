HAL says 5 Tejas Mk1A jets ready, delivery timeline under discussion

New Delhi: In a statement on Thursday, aerospace major Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), which operates under the public sector, announced that five Tejas LCA Mk1-type fighters were fully prepared for delivery, although talks with the IAF regarding a date for the delivery have yet to be concluded to ease any concerns raised by stakeholders.



HAL has mentioned that the Mk1A fighter jets are equipped with the major contracted capabilities in accordance with specs. Nine new fighter jets are already ready as they have been subjected to flight testing. These fighter jets are going to be available once the engine supply, provided by GE in the US, is available. Five GE engine supplies have already been received by HAL, and they claim the overall supply position appears favourable, with future deliveries anticipated to align with HAL’s plans. All of the known issues of design and development have been taken up for resolution on a fast track. HAL is in talks with the IAF for the earliest possible delivery and is optimistic about meeting its delivery commitments for the current financial year.