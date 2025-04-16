Haj tour operators failed to comply with timelines set by Saudi authorities: Govt on ‘quota cut’

New Delhi: Amid concerns over Saudi Arabia reportedly “cutting” India’s private Haj quota this year, the government on Tuesday said the Combined Haj Group Operators (CHGOs) had failed to comply with the necessary timelines set by the Saudi authorities despite reminders.

The government also said that due to its intervention, the Saudi Hajj Ministry has agreed to re-open the Haj Portal for the CHGOs to complete their work in respect of 10,000 pilgrims based on the current space availability in Mina.

The Ministry of Minority Affairs (MoMA) through the Haj Committee of India looks after arrangements for the bulk of the 1,75,025 quota allotted to India, which is 1,22,518 in the current year.

The remaining 52,507 is allotted to private tour operators.

In a statement, the ministry said that as a result of its efforts, the country allocation for India which was 1,36,020 in 2014 has gradually increased to 1,75,025 in 2025.

These quotas are finalised by the Saudi authorities closer to the time of the pilgrimage.

“The Ministry of Minority Affairs (MoMA) through the Haj Committee of India manages arrangements for the bulk of the quota allotted to India, which is 1,22,518 in the current year. All the necessary arrangements, including flight schedules, transportation, Mina camps, accommodation, and additional services have been taken up and completed as per the Saudi requirements, within the given timelines,” the statement said.

The balance of the quota was allotted, as is customary, to private tour operators.

Due to changes in Saudi guidelines, more than 800 private tour operators were consolidated into 26 legal entities termed Combined Haj Group Operators (CHGOs), by the ministry this year.

Addressing legal challenges, the Haj quota was allocated by MoMA to these 26 CHGOs well in advance.

“However, despite reminders, they failed to comply with the necessary timelines set by the Saudi authorities and failed to finalise the mandatory contracts, including for Mina camps, accommodation and transport of pilgrims, as required under the Saudi regulations,” the statement said.

The Government of India has been continuously engaging on this matter with the Saudi authorities concerned, including at the ministerial level, the statement said.

The Saudi Hajj Ministry highlighted its concerns for the safety of the

pilgrims, particularly in Mina, where Haj rituals have to be completed under extreme summer heat conditions in a limited space.

It also underlined that due to delays, the available space in Mina became occupied.