Haj tour operators failed to comply with timelines set by Saudi authorities: Govt on 'quota cut'

New Delhi: Amid concerns over Saudi Arabia reportedly "cutting" India's private Haj quota this year, the government on Tuesday said the Combined Haj Group Operators (CHGOs) had failed to comply with the necessary timelines set by the Saudi authorities despite reminders. The government also said that due to its intervention, the Saudi Haj Ministry has agreed to re-open the Haj Portal for the CHGOs to complete their work in respect of 10,000 pilgrims based on the current space availability in Mina. The Ministry of Minority Affairs (MoMA) through the Haj Committee of India looks after arrangements for the bulk of the 1,75,025 quota allotted to India, which is 1,22,518 in the current year.

The rest 52,507 is allotted to private tour operators. In a statement, the ministry said that as a result of its efforts, the country allocation for India which was 1,36,020 in 2014 has gradually increased to 1,75,025 in 2025. These quotas are finalised by the Saudi authorities closer to the time of the pilgrimage. "The Ministry of Minority Affairs (MoMA) through the Haj Committee of India manages arrangements for the bulk of the quota allotted to India, which is 1,22,518 in the current year. All the necessary arrangements, including flight schedules, transportation, Mina camps, accommodation, and additional services have been taken up and completed as per the Saudi requirements, within the given timelines," the statement said. The balance of the quota was allotted, as is customary, to private tour operators. Due to changes in Saudi guidelines, more than 800 private tour operators were consolidated into 26 legal entities termed Combined Haj Group Operators (CHGOs), by the ministry this year. Addressing legal challenges, the Haj quota was allocated by MoMA to these 26 CHGOs well in advance. "However, despite reminders, they failed to comply with the necessary timelines set by the Saudi authorities and failed to finalise the mandatory contracts, including for Mina camps, accommodation and transport of pilgrims, as required under the Saudi regulations," the statement said.

The Government of India has been continuously engaging on this matter with the Saudi authorities concerned, including at the ministerial level, the statement said. The Saudi Haj Ministry highlighted its concerns for the safety of the pilgrims, particularly in Mina, where Haj rituals have to be completed under extreme summer heat conditions in a limited space. It also underlined that due to delays, the available space in Mina became occupied. The Saudi authorities have further conveyed that they were not extending the timelines for any country this year, the statement said. "Due to the government's intervention, the Saudi Haj Ministry has agreed to re-open the Haj Portal (Nusuk Portal) to all CHGOs to complete their work in respect of 10,000 pilgrims based on the current space availability in Mina," it said. Directions have been issued by the ministry to CHGOs to do so urgently. India would naturally appreciate any gesture by Saudi authorities to accommodate more pilgrims, the statement added.

Several Opposition leaders had voiced concern after the reported cancellation of over 52,000 Haj slots by Saudi Arabia for Indian pilgrims and urged the central government to take up the matter with their leadership. "The reported cancellation of Hajj slots for over 52,000 Indian pilgrims, many of whom have already completed payments, is deeply concerning. I urge Hon'ble Minister of External Affairs @DrSJaishankar to engage with the Saudi authorities at the earliest to explore a resolution in the interest of all affected pilgrims," J-K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said. "This measure is crucial to ease the distress of thousands hoping to undertake the sacred pilgrimage this year," he had posted on his official X handle. National Conference president Farooq Abdullah had also appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to speak to the Saudi leadership in this regard. PDP president Mehbooba Mufti had said the sudden decision to reduce the Hajj quota has caused immense distress for both the pilgrims and tour operators. "Disturbing news emerging from Saudi Arabia. Reports indicate that 80% of India's private Haj quota has been cut abruptly. This sudden decision is causing immense distress for pilgrims and tour operators across the country. Urge the Ministry of External Affairs to immediately intervene by taking up this matter with the Saudi government to seek a resolution @MEAIndia @DrSJaishankar," she posted on X. Congress general secretary Syed Naseer Hussain said he was shocked to learn that 52,000 Indian pilgrims' Haj slots had been "cancelled despite payments". "I urge Hon'ble Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar to immediately initiate talks with the Saudi authorities to find a solution and ensure India gets back the slots. India's large Muslim population deserves larger number of slots!" he had said.