Had Priyanka contested polls from Varanasi, Modi would have lost, says Rahul Gandhi

Raebareli: Rahul Gandhi launched a frontal attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, claiming that Modi narrowly avoided defeat in Varanasi but lost Ayodhya. Gandhi asserted that had his sister, Priyanka Gandhi, contested from Varanasi, Modi would have lost that seat as well.



“Modi and Shah were playing with the foundation of the nation, hence the nation united against them in this election. For the first time, I saw that the prime minister of the country is doing politics of violence, spreading hatred among the public, and extending benefits to three industrialists,” Rahul Gandhi said while addressing a massive thanksgiving rally in Raebareli on Tuesday evening. KL Sharma, who defeated Union Minister Smriti Irani in Amethi, was also present at the rally. The event was shifted from Amethi to Raebareli on Monday morning.

Rahul Gandhi highlighted the BJP’s loss in Ayodhya, noting that while a temple was built, no poor individuals were invited to its inauguration. He also criticised the exclusion of the President of India from the event. “Not only in Ayodhya, but even in Varanasi, the prime minister somehow survived the evident defeat. If my sister Priyanka Gandhi had contested from there, Modi would have lost the seat by a margin of 2 to 3 lakh votes,” he asserted.

Speaking at the rally, Priyanka Gandhi recalled her campaign efforts in Raebareli, urging supporters to work tirelessly. “When I came to Raebareli, I said we have 300 hours left, so we can sleep for 2 hours daily. Now, the result is before you all. This is not the victory of Rahul or KL Sharma but the victory of the people of Raebareli and Amethi, and we feel proud to continue serving them.”

The Gandhi siblings signalled that Rahul would retain Raebareli and resign from the Wayanad seat, where he also won by a margin of over 3 lakh votes.