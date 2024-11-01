H Lalengmawia appointed as acting chief secretary of Mizoram

Aizawl: The Mizoram government has appointed H Lalengmawia as acting chief secretary, a notification said. According to the notification issued on Wednesday, a day before incumbent chief secretary Renu Sharma's retirement, Lalengmawia would take charge as the acting chief secretary with effect from Thursday in addition to his normal duties without any extra financial benefits. Lalengmawia, Arunachal Pradesh-Goa-Mizoram and Union Territories (AGMUT) cadre IAS officer of the 2005 batch, currently serves as commissioner and secretary in the environment, forest and climate change, higher and technical education, and fisheries departments. Earlier, the Mizoram government had requested the Centre to appoint Vumlunmang Vualnam, the Manipur cadre IAS officer of the 1992 batch, to succeed Sharma.