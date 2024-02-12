Gzb police arrests ex-husband of UP Police DSP in case of domestic violence & fraud

Ghaziabad: Ghaziabad police have arrested ex-husband of UP Police DSP Shrestha Thakur in connection with a case of domestic violence and fraud with her, said cops on Sunday.



As per the FIR accessed by MillenniumPost, the accused Rohit Raj Singh, a resident of trans Hindon area in Ghaziabad introduced himself as an IRS officer posted as deputy commissioner in Jharkhand.

Shreshthta in her complaint told police that she met Rohit through a matrimonial site where he introduced himself as a 2008-batch IRS officer. “Both tied knots in 2018, and it was after marriage only when she came to know the truth that Rohit took advantage of an officer in Jharkhand who has the same name” the complaint reads.

However, the senior lady police officer decided to continue marriage thinking of family even after knowing the truth but was subjected to domestic violence for years. “The man used to demand money from her and she also took a loan of Rs 15 lakhs from bank to fulfil his family’s monetary demands. The couple too had a child when they were together” the FIR stated.

Later the accused frequently started to beat her up and threaten to kill the child. He also started doing illegal works in her name and extort money. However, in 2021 they finally decided to get separated and took divorce.

She started living with her child while the man got married to another woman but continued to trouble her. Recently, DSP Thakur came to know that the accused still keeps on extorting money from people in her name and when she questioned him, he threatened to kill her son.

Finally she decided to lodge a case against him and his family. “Following the complaint received, an FIR was filed under section 323 (criminal assault), 498-A (cruelty against woman), 420 (fraud and cheating), 467, 468, 471, 506 and 67c IT act against Rohit Raj, his father Vakeel Sharan Singh and brother Sanjeet Singh. Rohit has been arrested by police while police investigations are underway and more persons are likely to be arrested” said a senior police officer of Ghaziabad police commissionerate.