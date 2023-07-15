MillenniumPost
Gyanvapi: Varanasi Court reserves order for July 21

BY Mpost Bureau14 July 2023 6:33 PM GMT

varanasi: A court on Friday reserved its order for July 21 on a petition seeking a scientific survey of the Gyanvapi mosque located next to the Kashi Vishwanath temple.

The petition filed by the Hindu side of the case had sought a direction to the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to survey Gyanvapi mosque complex. “We had put before the court the demand for an archaeological and scientific investigation of the entire Gyanvapi complex except the ‘vajukhana’. After hearing both sides, the court reserved the verdict for July 21,” said Vishnu Shankar Jain, the counsel for the Hindu side.

