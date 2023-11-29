Gyanvapi: Court seeks explanation from ASI on survey delay

The Varanasi district court, on Wednesday, pressed the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to clarify the reasons behind their request for an extension in submitting the scientific survey report for the Gyanvapi complex. District Judge AK Vishvesh directed a senior ASI official from Delhi to provide insights into the need for additional time, with the matter scheduled for further hearing on Thursday.

The ASI, seeking three extra weeks for report submission, cited the complexity of assimilating information from various experts. The Muslim side, represented by lawyer Mohammad Ikhlaq, expressed objections to the recurrent extensions sought by the ASI.

Originally, the district court had set a deadline of November 28 for the ASI to submit the report on the Gyanvapi Masjid complex. In response to the ASI’s application, detailing the challenges in processing diverse data, the court granted the extension.

The ASI initiated the survey within the barricaded area of the Gyanvapi on August 4, adhering to court orders. Although claiming completion of the survey on November 2, the ASI sought additional time for compiling the report and detailing survey equipment.