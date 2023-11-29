Gyanvapi: ASI seeks more time to submit report

VARANASI: The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) on Tuesday sought three more weeks from the district court here for submitting the scientific survey report of the Gyanvapi mosque complex. The court will hear the plea on Wednesday.



The district court of Varanasi had asked the ASI to submit the report on the Gyanvapi Masjid complex by November 28.

On Tuesday, the ASI sought an extension of three weeks, saying it needed more time for the assimilation of information generated by different experts, counsel for the Hindu side Madan Mohan Yadav said.

In its application, the ASI said that its experts are working on various types of data collected by archaeologists, surveyors and other experts, etc.

Assimilation of information generated by different experts and different tools is a difficult and slow process and it will take some more time to complete the report for final submission.