Guwahati Rly Stn gets ‘Eat Right Station’ certification

Maligaon: The Guwahati Railway Station of N F Railway has been awarded ‘Eat Right Station’ certification by FSSAI (Food Safety and Standards Authority of India) in recognition of providing high-quality, nutritious food to passengers.

The station has been able to qualify the guidelines established by FSSAI and becomes the first railway station in N F Railway to get this status. This certification has been awarded for the period of June 2, 2023 to June 2, 2025.

Further, in its endeavour to ensure safe and hygienic food to passengers, N F Railway has planned to take up more stations in future like Rangiya, Lumding, Tinsukia, Alipurduar Jn. and Katihar to qualify as ‘Eat Right Station’.