Guwahati customs leads the way in drug destruction drive under special campaign

New Delhi: In a resolute move to combat drug trafficking and uphold public welfare, Guwahati CGST and Customs Zone, a part of the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC), executed a monumental drug destruction operation. This operation was carried out as part of the Special Campaign for Disposal of Pending Matters 3.0 initiated by the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances, the officials informed on Thursday.



In a recent display of their unwavering commitment, Guwahati Customs seized and obliterated 9,077.24 kgs of Ganja, valued at a staggering Rs 14.44 crore. Simultaneously, they annihilated 1.51 crore foreign-origin cigarette sticks, worth Rs 29.66 crore, which had been seized under the Customs Act 1962.

This event was conducted in the distinguished presence of Sanjay Kumar Agarwal, Chairman of CBIC, and Bandhana Deori, Chief Commissioner CGST and Customs, Guwahati Zone, among other notable authorities. The event also welcomed G.M. Kamei, ADG of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), Mahfuzur Rahman, CCP, NER Shillong, Rajeev Yadav, Pr. ADG of DGHRD, and Sh. Debasish Dey, Regional Officer of the State Pollution Control Board.

The Guwahati Customs had previously demonstrated their dedication to eradicating illegal substances. In the preceding financial year 2022-23, they successfully destroyed 7,472.386 kgs of Ganja, valued at Rs. 7.72 crore. The destruction of foreign-origin cigarettes had been undertaken on March 29 when 1.78 crore sticks, valued at Rs. 30.23 crore, were disposed of. Additionally, they cleared their inventory of other Customs Seized Goods, including black pepper, dried dates, and anti-mosquito coils, the officials said.