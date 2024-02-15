Guv bats for making Himachal first green state

Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla on Wednesday set-out a target of making Himachal Pradesh as first green state of India by 2026.

“To achieve this goal, a new system is being created for which policy decisions have been taken in line with the objectives. The work on this larger goal has already started which was being done in a phased manner,” said the Governor while delivering his address on the opening day of the state Assembly’s Budget session.

He mentioned one of the flagship decisions of the government to work on a large scale to make electric vehicles the first choice for transportation.

The session will continue till February 29 which will also witness the presentation of the state’s Budget for the year 2024-25 by Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu, his second Budget, after becoming the chief minister on February 17. The Budget will be passed on February 29.

Addressing the members of the House, Governor said: “Today the whole world is struggling with the situations arising due to climate change. It is clear that there is a need for fundamental change in the concept of economic development that had developed with the Industrial Revolution in the nineteenth century.”

He added: “This change will have to be initiated at each level. My government has taken positive steps in this regard and has set a target of making Himachal the first green Energy State of the country by the year 2026.”

Elaborating on the agenda, CM Shukla said that six green corridors are being developed in the state. About 106 public places have been identified for setting up a wide network of electric vehicle charging stations.

Presently, Parwanoo to Nurpur, Shimla to Dharamshala and Kiratpur to Keylong corridors can be travelled through electric vehicles. Electric vehicle charging facilities will also be installed on the other three corridors soon. Due to the operation of electric vehicles, the department has saved lakhs of rupees in the expenses on maintenance and diesel/petrol in the last one year. Besides, the state has moved ahead on the path of becoming a green state.

He said the state government has implemented Rajiv Gandhi Self-Employment Scheme, 2023 with the aim of providing self-employment opportunities to the youth and encouraging entrepreneurship.

Under this scheme, the Transport Department has implemented the e-taxi scheme in which 50 per cent subsidy will be given for purchasing e-taxi. These e-taxis will also be taken on contract by government departments for at least four years. The department has received applications from 1,222 unemployed youth under this scheme.