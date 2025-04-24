Gurugram to get 670 MLD water supply after May 31: CM

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said that after May 31, a total of 670 million litres per day (MLD) of water supply will be made available to residents of Gurugram.

He directed officials to ensure the supply to prevent any inconvenience to the public during the summer season. In addition, he said that 400 new electric buses will soon be deployed in Gurugram to enhance public transportation.

The Chief Minister made these remarks while chairing the 14th meeting of the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) held on Wednesday in Gurugram.

During the meeting, a development budget of approximately Rs 3,034.82 crore was approved to accelerate the pace of infrastructure and civic improvements.

The meeting was also attended by Industry Minister Rao Narbir Singh and MLAs Tejpal Tanwar, Bimla Chaudhary and Mukesh Sharma.

Emphasising the need for the timely execution of development projects, the Chief Minister instructed officials to expedite ongoing works so that the public can benefit without delay. While reviewing the implementation status of decisions made in the previous GMDA meeting, the Chief Minister directed officials to issue a fresh notice to the garbage collection company Ecogreen and take strict action, including attachment of assets. He said that if any officer or employee is found involved in this matter, action should be taken against them as well. Expressing concern over delays in rainwater harvesting initiatives, the Chief Minister pulled up the concerned

officials.