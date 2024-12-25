Gurugram: CM Saini chairs meeting for metro expansion

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Tuesday chaired a key meeting for the metro expansion under the Gurugram Metro Rail Limited (GMRL) from Millennium City Center to the Railway Station, Sector-22, and Cyber City held in Gurugram.

The Chief Minister said that for the convenience of the residents of Gurugram, the expansion of the metro network between Gurugram’s Millennium City Center to Railway Station, Sector-22 and Cyber City will be done. The project aims to further enhance connectivity, ease traffic congestion, and provide an efficient, eco-friendly transport option for the city. He said that a total investment of Rs 5452.72 crores will be allocated for the successful completion of the metro expansion project. The construction work is scheduled to begin on May 1, 2025.

The Chief Minister was apprised that the Metro expansion will take four years to complete. The Chief Minister directed officers concerned to accelerate the work while ensuring minimal inconvenience to residents during construction.