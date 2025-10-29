Guru tradition gave India ideals of renunciation and sacrifice: CM Yogi

Lucknow: The sacred Joda Sahib of the ‘Charan Suhave Guru Charan Yatra’, a profound symbol of the Sikh community’s faith, received a grand welcome in Lucknow.

The Yatra is associated with the revered Joda Sahib of the tenth Sikh Guru, Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji, and Mata Sahib Kaur, both of whom are considered among the most sacred emblems of Sikh devotion.

During the event, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that the Guru tradition has bestowed upon India not only faith but also the ideals of service, sacrifice, and national protection.

He emphasised that it is our collective duty to preserve this spiritual heritage and pass on its inspiration to future generations.

Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri was also present on the occasion.

At a special ceremony held at Yahiyaganj Gurudwara, the Chief Minister listened to the Guruvani and honoured the Yatra members by tying turbans on their heads.

The Gurudwara Committee welcomed him with a robe and a memento.

Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister quoted, “Jithe jaaye bahey mera Satguru, so thaan suhava Ram raje,” meaning “wherever the holy feet of the Guru rest, that place becomes as sacred as Ramrajya.”

He said, “The Yatra reconnects people with the glorious Guru tradition that gave India a new direction in culture, courage, and sacrifice.”