‘Guru Tegh Bahadur’s life source of inspiration for humanity’

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Saturday said the life of the ninth Sikh guru, Guru Tegh Bahadur Singh, is a source of inspiration for the entire humanity. Addressing a seminar on the ‘Life and philosophy of Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji’ at Chaudhary Devi Lal University in Sirsa, Saini said the Guru’s supreme sacrifice in the 17th century against injustice, oppression, and tyranny stands as one of the highest ideals not only in Sikh history but in the history of human civilisation.

According to an official statement, the chief minister announced that on the martyrdom day of Hind Ki Chadar or shield of India -- an honorific title for Guru Tegh Bahadur -- a Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Study Chair will be established at Chaudhary Devi Lal University, where students will be able to conduct research on his life and teachings. He said programmes commemorating the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur began on November 1 and will continue until November 25, with the main event to be organised in Kurukshetra.