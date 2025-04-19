‘Guru Tegh Bahadur made ultimate sacrifice for dharma’

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said on Friday that Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur made the ultimate sacrifice, giving up his entire lineage for the protection of ‘dharma’ and the welfare

of society.

He urged citizens to embrace the ideals, teachings, and words of Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur in their daily lives.

“His spirit of sacrifice and renunciation should remain etched in our hearts and minds,” he said, adding this would be the “truest tribute we can offer to him”.

The Chief Minister was speaking at a programme organised by the Gurudwara Prabandhak Committee at Shri Gurudwara Singh Sabha in Kurukshetra’s Beed Mathana village, on the occasion of Guru Tegh Bahadur Prakash Parv.

Earlier, the Chief Minister, accompanied by former Minister of State Subhash Sudha, inaugurated the newly constructed Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Dwar at the entrance of Beed Mathana village, a project undertaken by the Shri Gurudwara Prabandhak

Committee.

After the inauguration, he paid his respects at Shri Gurudwara Singh Sabha and offered prayers for the prosperity and well-being of the people of Haryana. On this occasion, Harpal Singh and Gulzar Singh, representatives of the Gurudwara Singh Sabha Prabandhak Committee, honoured the Chief Minister with a Saropa and a memento.

The Chief Minister also announced a grant of Rs 11 lakh for the Gurudwara Prabandhak Committee.

Extending heartfelt wishes to the people of the state on the occasion, Saini said that religious events and celebrations are being held across the globe in honour of the Prakash Parv of Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur.