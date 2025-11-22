Guru Tegh Bahadur made supreme sacrifice for humanity: Haryana CM

Kurukshetra: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Friday said Guru Tegh Bahadur made a supreme sacrifice for the protection of humanity, religion, and the nation, and his legacy must be shared widely to inspire future generations.

He said the state government, in collaboration with the Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Prabandhak Committee, is commemorating the 350th martyrdom anniversary of the ninth Sikh Guru at Jyotisar to take his message and heritage to the masses.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the event on November 25.

The PM will also visit the “Mahabharata Anubhav Kendra”, which will soon be opened to tourists from India and abroad, Saini said. PM Modi will also take part in the International Gita Mahotsav and participate in the “Maha Aarti”.

Saini was interacting with mediapersons after inspecting the Jyotisar venue in Kurukshetra district. Earlier, the CM, along with Chief Secretary Anurag Rastogi and other senior officials, reviewed preparations at the venue and the Anubhav Kendra.

Issuing instructions to officials, Saini said that as part of the 350th ‘Shaheedi Diwas’ commemorations of Guru Tegh Bahadur, four holy nagar kirtan yatras were being organised across the state, passing through all districts of Haryana. These yatras will conclude in Kurukshetra on November 24.

Saini said the Haryana government is consistently working to promote the traditions, teachings and sacrifices of the Gurus and other great personalities.