Guru Gobind Singh remains an embodiment of courage, compassion, sacrifice: PM Modi

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said Guru Gobind Singh remains an embodiment of courage, compassion and sacrifice, and that his life and teachings continue to inspire people to stand for truth, justice, righteousness and the protection of human dignity. The Prime Minister said the vision of the tenth Sikh Guru guides generations towards service and selfless duty. In a post on X on the occasion of the Parkash Utsav of Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji, Modi said the nation bows in reverence to him for his enduring ideals.

Modi also shared pictures from his visit earlier this year to Takhat Sri Harimandir Patna Sahib, where he had darshan of the holy Jore Sahib belonging to Guru Gobind Singh and Mata Sahib Kaur. Recalling that December 26 is observed as Veer Bal Diwas to commemorate the martyrdom of Sahibzades Baba Zorawar Singh and Baba Fateh Singh, the Prime Minister said the government is organising programmes across the country to educate citizens about their extraordinary courage and supreme sacrifice. Addressing an event on Veer Bal Diwas on Friday, Modi said the sacrifice of Guru Gobind Singh’s sons symbolises India’s indomitable courage and bravery against the Mughal Sultanate and shook the foundations of religious fanaticism and terror.