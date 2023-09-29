Gurpatwant Pannun booked for World Terror Cup’ threat against cricket WC

AHEMDABAD: The Gujarat police have registered an FIR against Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, the chief of banned outfit Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), for threatening to turn the Cricket World Cup, starting on October 5 at Narendra Modi stadium here, into “World Terror Cup”, an official said on Friday.



In the first information report (FIR), the Cyber Crime Branch of the Ahmedabad police said people from across the country have received Pannun’s threat via a pre-recorded voice message sent from a foreign number.

The complaint filed by sub-inspector H N Prajapati of the Ahmedabad Cyber Crime Branch said it has come to their notice that many people received a pre-recorded threat voice message from the phone number +447418343648.

Many recipients of the threat message reported it to the police through various mediums, the FIR said.

“The pre-recorded message, which plays after the mobile phone user picks up the call, said October 5 would not be the start of the Cricket World Cup but the beginning of “World Terror Cup’. Sikhs for Justice is going to storm Ahmedabad with Khalistani flags,” informed Assistant Commissioner of Police Jitu Yadav of the Ahmedabad Cyber Crime Branch quoting the FIR.

“We are going to take revenge for Shaheed Nijjar’s assassination. We are going to use ballots against your bullets. We are going to use vote against your violence. Remember 5th October, it will not be the World Cricket Cup, it will be beginning of World Terror Cup... message from Gurpatwant Singh Pannun,” said the FIR quoting the transcribed message.

As per the FIR, Gurpatwant Singh Pannun is designated as a terrorist by the Government of India and is running an organisation called Sikhs for Justice from a foreign country.