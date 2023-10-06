Gurminder Singh appointed Punjab AG

CHANDIGARH: Punjab Cabinet on Thursday gave its approval to appoint leading Advocate Gurminder Singh as new Advocate General of Punjab.



A decision to this effect was taken by the Cabinet in its meeting held under the chairmanship of the Chief Minister at his residence on Thursday morning.

The Cabinet accepted the resignation of incumbent Advocate General Vinod Ghai, who had tendered his resignation due to personal reasons. Meanwhile, the name of eminent lawyer, Gurminder Singh was cleared for the top legal post of the state.

The Cabinet opined that the state has no spare water to share with any other state so there is no question of construction of Satluj Yamuna Link (SYL) canal.

After the nod of the Cabinet under Article 163 of the Constitution of India, these special remission/ premature release cases will be submitted to the Punjab Governor under Article 161 of the Indian Constitution for consideration.