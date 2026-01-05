Gurmeet Ram Rahim again granted 40-day parole

Chandigarh: Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, who is serving a 20-year jail term for raping two of his disciples and is currently lodged in the Sunaria jail in Haryana’s Rohtak, was again granted a 40-day parole, said sources on Sunday.

His latest parole comes months after he was granted a similar parole in August last year.

Singh will come out of prison for the 15th time since he was convicted in 2017.

Singh and three others were also convicted in 2019 for the murder of a journalist more than 16 years ago. He was granted a 21-day furlough in April 2025 and a 30-day parole in January 2025, ahead of the February 5 Delhi Assembly polls.

Similarly, he was allowed a 20-day parole on October 1, 2024, days before the October 5 Haryana Assembly polls.

In August 2024, Singh was granted a 21-day furlough. He was also permitted a three-week furlough from February 7, 2022, barely two weeks before the Punjab Assembly polls.

Sikh organisations, such as Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee, have in the past criticised the grant of relief to Singh.

In May 2024, the Punjab and Haryana High Court acquitted Singh and four others in the 2002 murder of the sect’s former manager Ranjit Singh, citing “tainted and sketchy” investigations into the matter.