Gujarat’s UCC Bill proposes common legal framework for marriage; seeks to regulate live-in

Gandhinagar: The Gujarat government on Wednesday introduced the Gujarat Uniform Civil Code (UCC) Bill, 2026 in the legislative Assembly, proposing a common legal framework to govern marriage, divorce, succession and live-in relationships irrespective of religion.



Among other things, it provides for registration of live-in relationships, as well as their termination through a formal declaration.

The Bill was introduced by Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi a day after a state-appointed panel submitted its final report on

implementation of the UCC in the state to Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel.

“The UCC Bill has been introduced in the Assembly. Further discussion will take place in the House. Everyone is welcome to share their views. UCC Bill is a very important legislation. Our government has decided to bring this Bill to ensure that every citizen gets equal rights,” agriculture minister and government spokesperson Jitu Vaghani told reporters after a Cabinet meeting.

The people of Gujarat were waiting for such a legislation and it will benefit everyone, he said.

While the Bill document was published on the official website of the Assembly on Wednesday, it will be taken up for discussion and passage on March 24, a day before the ongoing Budget session ends, said Assembly secretary C B Pandya.

Titled the ‘Gujarat Uniform Civil Code, 2026’, the proposed law will extend to the entire state and also apply to residents of Gujarat living outside its territorial limits.

However, it will not apply to members of Scheduled Tribes and certain groups whose customary rights are protected under the Constitution.

The Bill aims to create a uniform legal framework, said its “Objects and Reasons” statement.

“The present Bill seeks to give effect to these recommendations by providing a uniform legal framework governing civil matters for all citizens of the State, irrespective of religion, caste, creed, or gender. It aims to uphold the principles of secularism, gender justice, and social reform, thereby strengthening the unity and integrity of society,” the Bill document stated.

The Bill defines key terms such as child, spouse, estate, will and live-in relationship, and recognises children born within or outside marriage, including those born through assisted reproductive technologies, as well as adopted ones on an equal footing.

A major component of the Bill relates to marriage and divorce. It lays down uniform conditions for a valid marriage, including prohibition of bigamy and minimum age of 21 years for men and 18 years for women.

Marriages may be solemnised as per customary or religious ceremonies, but their registration will be compulsory. While non-registration will not invalidate a marriage, the Bill prescribes

penalties for failure to register or for furnishing false information.

The Bill lays down that a person cannot enter into a second marriage while their spouse is alive. “A marriage is considered valid under the Code only if neither party has a living spouse at the time of marriage,” it says.

The proposed law also standardises provisions relating to matrimonial disputes, restitution of conjugal rights, judicial separation and annulment of void or voidable marriages.