Gujarat to host disaster relief exercise ‘Sanyukt Vimochan 2024’

Ahmedabad: To bolster regional disaster response capabilities, the Indian Army is set to conduct its annual multinational Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) exercise, ‘Sanyukt Vimochan 2024,’ in Gujarat on November 18 and 19.

Organised to promote seamless cooperation in disaster response, the exercise will be held at two locations, with initial exercises taking place in Ahmedabad on November 18 and a simulated disaster response in Porbandar on November 19. This high-level event will see the participation of India’s Army, Navy, and Air Force as well as various central and state government agencies.

On November 18, the exercise will kick off with a Table Top Exercise (TTX) in Ahmedabad, a preparatory phase where officials will engage in scenario planning and strategic discussions around the

disaster response.