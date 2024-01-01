Gujarat sets Guinness world record with ‘Surya Namaskar’

AHMEDABAD: Gujarat set a Guinness World Record on Monday after more than 50,000 people performed ‘Surya Namaskar’ simultaneously at 108 venues, earning praise from Prime Minister Narendra Modi who said the state “welcomed 2024 with a remarkable feat”.



Surya Namaskar or sun salutation is an ancient Yogic practice of paying respect to the rising sun and comprises different postures or Asanas.

As per the state government’s release, Gujarat’s name has been registered in the ‘Guinness World Records’ on the very first day of 2024 for the largest number of people, performing ‘Surya Namaskar’ simultaneously at 108 venues.

More than 50,000 people took part in the statewide event, the release informed.

The main event was organised in the presence of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel at Modhera Sun Temple in Mehsana district, the release said.

“This is indeed a true testament to our commitment to Yoga and our cultural heritage. I also urge you all to make Surya Namaskar a part of your daily routine. The benefits are immense,” the Prime Minister said.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah too hailed the achievement.

Taking to ‘X’, he also posted a few pictures of people performing ‘Surya Namaskar’ in Gujarat.

“Our culture is our pride. Proud women and men in Gujarat welcomed 2024 by performing Surya Namaskar at 108 venues and setting a Guinness World Record for the same.

“Every proud nationalist felt the joy of seeing venues like the Modhera Sun Temple beaming with the zest of the Surya Namaskar performers. Let this event be the pedestal for a pledge to practise Yoga every day and live a healthy life,” Shah said.