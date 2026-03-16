Gujarat: Sedan driven at purported 150 km/h hits wall, two die

Jetpur: The thrill for speed and obsession with social media popularity turned fatal when the sedan driven by a 20-year-old man, purportedly at a speed of 150 km/hour, crashed into the wall of a farmhouse in Rajkot district, killing him and another occupant.



The incident occurred on Saturday night shortly after Avadh Tiwari posted a video on Instagram in which he appeared to be driving the car at high speed, police said, adding that the third occupant of the car survived with injuries.

Another video shows Tiwari purportedly recording reels while driving the car. He has 3,417 followers on Instagram, and his feed includes pictures of himself with several high-end cars.

“The accident occurred on Saturday night when three men were travelling in a car which was allegedly driven at the speed of around 150 kmph from Jetpur towards Dhoraji,” said police inspector M.M. Thakor. Tiwari died on the spot, while Devraj Gosai (20) succumbed to his injuries on Sunday morning. The third occupant, Akshay Vaghela (20), is undergoing treatment, he added.

According to police, the incident occurred as Tiwari lost control of the sedan, which crashed into the wall of Balkrishna Farm House on Dhoraji Road, damaging its section and overturning, Thakor said.

Police said the sedan had not yet been registered, and “applied for registration” was written on the vehicle. Police are attempting to trace the owner of the car.