Gujarat: Sacked by AAP, its functionary returns to Congress

A day after the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) expelled him for allegedly indulging in anti-party activities, Vashram Sagathiya, who served as that party’s Gujarat unit vice president, returned to the Congress on Wednesday.

Sagathiya, a Dalit leader from Rajkot, joined the Congress along with 50 other AAP workers and leaders in the presence of the grand old party’s state president Shaktisinh Gohil. They were inducted into the Congress at its state headquarters here. He said by rejoining Congress, he has returned to the party that is like his “home”, and called it a “mistake” to have joined AAP and chosen the “wrong path”.

Sagathiya worked for the Congress for more than three decades before quitting it and joining the AAP ahead of the Assembly elections held in December last year. The Arvind Kejriwal-led party then appointed him as the vice president of its Gujarat unit. As a Congress councillor, he had earlier served as the Leader of Opposition in the BJP-ruled Rajkot Municipal Corporation.

As an AAP candidate, he fought the last Assembly election from the Scheduled Caste (SC)-reserved Rajkot Rural Assembly seat, but lost to BJP nominee Bhanuben Babariya.

The AAP sacked him as its vice president state unit and also as its member alleging that he was working against the interests of the party.