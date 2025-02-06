Gujarat receives historic Rs 17,155 crore railway allocation in Budget 2025, says Amit Shah

NEW DELHI: Union Home Minister and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

for announcing a record Rs 17,155 crore fund allocation for railway development in Gujarat under the Union Budget 2025-26.

Amit Shah, in a post on the social media platform X, mentioned that under the leadership of PM Modi, India’s railway network, including Gujarat, is witnessing an unprecedented era of growth.

The considerable budgetary provision is likely to further accelerate modernisation and expansion works in the state.

He compared this allocation with that of the earlier government from 2009 to 2014, wherein Gujarat had been provided with only Rs 589 crore for railways.

Shah pointed out that the railway expenditure under the Modi government has risen by 29 times.

At the same time, in the last decade, railway electrification in Gujarat has grown 22 times, wherein now 97 per cent of railway tracks are electrified.

Amit Shah also announced the plan to refurbish 87 stations in Gujarat into Amrit Stations with an investment of Rs 6,303 crore.

Prominent ones include transforming Ahmedabad, Rajkot Junction, Vadodara, Vapi, Porbandar, Junagadh Junction, and Mehsana Junction.

Besides, work to remake seven major stations—Gandhi Nagar Capital, Surat, Sabarmati, Somnath, Udhna, New Bhuj, and Ahmedabad—has started with an investment of Rs 5,572 crore.

Member of Parliament from Gandhinagar Shah said he is delighted that Rs 799 crore is being invested in the redevelopment of Gandhinagar Railway Station.

He said that this railway transformation will boost trade, industry, transportation, and employment opportunities across Gujarat.