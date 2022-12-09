Gujarat Polls: AAP state chief Gopal Italia loses in Katargam

Katargam: The state president of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Gopal Italia on Thursday lost to sitting BJP MLA Vinod Moradiya in Katargam seat in Surat, the diamond and textile hub that the party had sought to make its launch pad for entering Gujarat's poll arena. While Moradiya polled 120342 votes, Italia secured 55713. Congress candidate Kalpesh Variya came distant third, with only 26807 votes cast in his favour. Italia was one of the high profile candidates and Katargam was considered to be a favourable seat for the AAP as it expected to cash in on an apparent disillusionment with the BJP among diamond and textile workers from the Patidar community of Saurashtra.