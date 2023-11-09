Gujarat HC rejects Kejriwal’s review plea

AHMEDABAD: The Gujarat High Court on Thursday rejected Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s petition seeking review of its earlier order setting aside the Central Information Commission’s (CIC) directive to Gujarat University to provide information about Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s educational degree.



Justice Biren Vaishnav on Thursday rejected the Aam Aadmi Party leader’s review plea filed in June. The high court had kept the judgement reserved after both the sides made final submissions in September.

In March, Justice Vaishnav had set aside the Central Information Commission’s directive to Gujarat University to provide information to Kejriwal on prime minister Modi’s Master of Arts (MA) degree, allowing the varsity’s appeal against the CIC order.

The judge had also imposed a cost of Rs 25,000 on the Delhi chief minister.During the previous hearing, senior lawyer Percy Kavina, appearing for Kejriwal, had asked Justice Vaishnav to reconsider his judgement claiming that Gujarat University never uploaded Modi’s degree on its website as submitted before the court.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for Gujarat University, contended that Kejriwal’s review plea was aimed at “keeping the controversy alive for no reason”.