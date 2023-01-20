Gujarat govt issues show-cause notice to Morbi municipality

Ahmedabad: Months after a suspension bridge collapsed in Morbi town of Gujarat killing 135 people, the state government has issued a show-cause notice to the local municipality asking why it should not be dissolved for failing to discharge its duties.

The notice was issued on Wednesday by the state Urban Development Department, which directed the Morbi civic body to submit a written clarification in the form of a general body resolution by January 25.

Notably, the state government had on December 13 told the Gujarat High Court, which took cognisance of the tragedy on its own and registered a public interest litigation, that it had decided to dissolve the municipality.

The suspension bridge on the Machchhu river in Morbi town collapsed on October 30 last year, killing 135 persons.